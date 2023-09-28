The Congressional Black Caucus is made up of mostly African-American members of the United States Congress. This year, the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference was
“Securing Our Democracy. Protecting Our Freedoms. Uplifting Our Culture.” Emanating from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., this year’s ALC was co-chaired by U.S. Representative Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, appears on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-New York, appears on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, appears on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) New Edition performs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop, D-Georgia, appears on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, D-California, appears on stage during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Represenatives Hank Johnson, D-Georgia, and Kwesi Mfume, D-Maryland, wave to the crowd during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Gabrielle K. Wilson, Miss Black America, makes an appearance at the 2023 National Leadership Awards on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) New Ediiton performs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) New Edition performs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LL Cool J delivers a congratulatory sppech during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Jalen Rose attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, speaks to the Georgia delegation during a reception on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Moses Michael Levi “Shyne” Barrow speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, poses for photos with members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated during the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) New Edition performs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock speaks to the Georgia delegation on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) New Edition performs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, speaks to the Georgia delegation during a reception on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, speaks to the Georgia delegation during a reception on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LL Cool J delivers a congratulatory sppech during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Michael Eric Dyson, Ayana K. Parsons of The Fearless Fund, The Reverend Al Sharpton, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Marc H. Morial, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, LaTosha Brown, pose for photos during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) New Edition performs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Zerlina Maxwell moderates a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Wendy Hilliard, a Member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice USA Gymnastics Board member Lois Elizabeth Bingham speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Umme Salim-Beasley, Head Coach, Rutgers University Gymnastics, speaks during a panel discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Zerlina Maxwell moderates a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Friday, September 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) President Joe Biden delivers a speech during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards on September 23, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Samantha Tweedy, CEO of the Black Economic Alliance Foundation, speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock speaks during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Ayana K. Parsons, The Reverend Al Sharpton, and Sean “Diddy” Combs pose for photos during a town hall at the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice Signage declaring the tenets of the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference is displayed at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Signage declaring the tenets of the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference is displayed at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) An escalator handle displays the tenets of the Congressional Black Caucus’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Related
Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...
More by Itoro N. Umontuen