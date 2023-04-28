Atlanta Hawks themed rally towels adorn each seat before Game Six of the round one series against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)
Avatar photo

Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...