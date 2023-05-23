During the NFL League meetings, The Shield announced the 2025 NFL Draft will be held at legendary Lambeau Field. This is part of NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell’s idea to spread the springtime festival of football throughout the country.

“The Draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

The NFL Draft was held in New York City from 1965-2014. In 2015, the NFL took the NFL Draft to the Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University and Grant Park in Chicago, kicking off the annual tour which saw the event travel to Dallas, Las Vegas, Nashville, and recently Kansas City.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

Super Bowl LX heads to the San Francisco Bay Area

The Bay Area will host their third Super Bowl as the NFL owners agreed upon Levi’s Stadium to host Super Bowl LX in 2026. Stanford University hosted Super Bowl XIX in 1985 when the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins to win the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons. Additionally, Levi’s Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016 when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. “We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

Additionally, Levi’s Stadium is one of the host sites for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.