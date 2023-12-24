Ja Morant had legions of fans inside State Farm Arena Saturday night and he gave them something to talk about. He scored 30 points and dished out eleven assists as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 at State Farm Arena.

The game was not without controversy as Morant blocked Bogdan Bogdanovic’s layup attempt during the fourth quarter. The Hawks clamored for a goaltending call but the officials did not oblige.

“I’ve pretty much been here, so I know what type of team we can have and what type of noise we can make in this league,” Morant said after the game. “We didn’t start how we wanted to, but we’re where we need to be. We’re hungry and people are doubting us. That’s when we are at our best.”

Meanwhile, the Hawks lost their second game of a back-to-back. Notably, Atlanta starting forward De’Andre Hunter missed his second straight game with knee soreness. Also, it is expected Jalen Johnson will return from injury in time for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Ja Morant warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Onyeka Okongwu blocks Ja Morant’s dunk attempt during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

DJ Chika Takai poses for photographs before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant works the referees during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant blocks Bogdan Bogdanovic’s lay up attempt during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Onyeka Okongwu dunks the ball during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Onyeka Okongwu dunks the ball during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young, center, initiates the offense during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young, center right, initiates the offense during an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Derrick Rose warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant walks off the court after an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Derrick Rose finishes his pregame warmup before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trae Young warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Tee Morant poses for a photograph before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Analyst Brandon Knight and Tee Morant exchange pleasantries before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Derrick Rose warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ja Morant warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)









Trae Young warms up before an NBA game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)