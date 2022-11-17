Trae Young led all scorers with 27 points but it was not enough as the Boston Celtics blew past the Atlanta Hawks 126-101 at State Farm Arena Wednesday night. East Atlanta native Jaylen Brown led Boston with 22 points in 23 minutes of action. Jayson Tatum had 19 points, Grant Williams had 18 points and Al Horford had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Atlanta ended up shooting 21.9% from three point range and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said during his postgame press conference that Atlanta must get back in the gym and get their confidence back.