The MARTA Police Department (MPD) is holding a hiring event for police officers on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

MPD provides all uniforms and equipment necessary for position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $48,776 and tops out at $68,371.

“MPD has several opportunities for career advancement,” said MPD Accreditation Manager Sgt. Deneya Littles. “Whether you are interested in Criminal Investigations, Tactical/SWAT Operations, Field Training, or support services such as Training and Property and Evidence, there is a place for you at MPD. The MARTA Police Department is looking to hire employees that help us fulfill our mission of providing the best service to our patrons and MARTA employees. We are seeking to recruit candidates who are as diverse as the community we serve.”

The department is also offering sign-on bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 for qualified police applicants, up to $5,000 tuition reimbursement, $6,000 shift and weekend differential bonus, and coverage of Georgia Peace Officer Annuity Benefit Fund Payment.

All MPD employees are eligible for an annual $6,000 bonus for working evening and weekend shifts. Employees who demonstrate proficiency in a foreign language are eligible for an annual bonus of $1,500.

Employees who possess Intermediate, Advanced, Supervisory, Management, and Executive Certifications are eligible for a one-time bonus of $1,500.

Additionally, applicants must undergo a background investigation which includes a driving record and criminal history check, computer voice stress exam, and credit check. A medical exam including drug and alcohol screening, and psychological test are also required for police and dispatcher applicants. Police applicants are required to complete a physical agility test as well.

MPD officers work four days a week and can earn overtime. Officers can also earn a quarterly perfect attendance bonus.

Other requirements include:

Must be 21 or older

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must have high school diploma or equivalent

Must have a valid driver’s license

COVID-19 Vaccination

The hiring event will be located at MARTA Police headquarters, 2400 Piedmont Road. NE, Atlanta. For additional information, call 404-848-4900.