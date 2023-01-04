Atlanta’s public transportation leader will look to move more than 500 employees to a new mixed-use space near their headquarters.

Metro Atlanta Rapid Transportation Authority (MARTA) and the company’s Capital Programs, Expansion and Innovation Group, which includes architects, urban planners, construction managers and engineers, will relocate 540 combined employees to Uptown, a mixed-use transit-oriented project that is scheduled to open in the fall.

Uptown, a mixed-use transit-oriented project, is scheduled to open in the fall. Rendering courtesy of Rubenstein Partners

Philadelphia-based private equity firm Rubenstein Partners is redeveloping the project and has provided up-to-date renderings of what will be a 47-acre mixed-use district that is adjacent to the Lindbergh Center MARTA station and MARTA headquarters.

MARTA will occupy four floors and 130,000-square-feet, according to a release. The length of the lease was not disclosed.

Uptown is one of the larger developments under construction and is the largest with a direct connectivity to MARTA. The proximity to the Atlanta Beltline and other trails, including the South Fork Trail and the forthcoming PATH400 Greenway also plays well with the 100,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and one million square feet of office space.

Rubenstein Partners and MARTA have previously done business and this project allows the pair of companies to reunite, according to Rubenstein Partners senior vice president of asset management Mahesh Mani. “Uptown’s energetic office environment will play an important role in advancing the Capital Project Group’s mandate to execute the important work that will improve the lives of many Atlantans,” Mani said in a release.

What’s next: Eat and be merry

The first restaurants for Uptown have been announced and the businesses will cater to Atlanta’s mixed and ethnic population. El Gordo, a taqueria, and Bene Korean, an upscale Korean barbecue establishment are expected to open this year.