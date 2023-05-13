Several Indian Creek residents came to participate and support the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s (MARTA) Master Plan for the station.

MARTA and DeKalb County invited the public Thursday evening to help envision the future of transit-oriented development (TOD) at Indian Creek Station at a community workshop.

A TOD, according to MARTA, is compact, vibrant, walkable development that is centered around quality public transit. TOD often includes a mix of uses including a variety of housing types, office, and retail within a five-to-ten-minute walk of a transit station.

Additionally, it’s greatly denser than the development surrounding it and is supported by high quality neighborhood amenities, such as parks, plazas, and other public spaces.

The Indian Creek Station TOD Master Plan will equip MARTA with a community-driven and actionable plan that lays the foundation for securing TOD-supportive entitlements, leverages and complements station rehabilitation and enhancements, and promotes increased ridership by expanding reasons to engage with the area around the rail station and the entire MARTA system.

“Development at and around MARTA rail stations connects people to opportunity, drives sustainable community development, and promotes regional prosperity, as well as increases ridership and improves the entire customer experience,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Debbie Frank, MARTA director of transit-oriented development, said having such a great turnout “means so much to us”.

“We are so excited to be master planning for TOD at the Indian Creek station and our overall mission is to make sure we get it right as best as we can. We want to bring forth something for the community that the community wants to see and needs,” Frank said.

Dekalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said she loved to see how big of a turnout it was at the community workshop.

“We are here to talk about Transit-Oriented Development. As a community right now as we struggle with the need and access to housing, in what we may define as affordable housing, this project is right on time,” Cochran-Johnson said.

The planning and workshop have been over two decades in the making to have the community conversation, Cochran-Johnson said.

“Often, plans are hatched and one thing I’ve learned in government, you might not be around by the time they manifest,” she said. “The community is a part of the manifestation of conversations that took place over 20 years ago. So, what you’re beginning to see in Dekalb County is you see density increase and you see Transit-Oriented Development around those areas, they are wonderful for housing.”

“I can’t wait to see what the ultimate vision is. Thank you for being residents, concerned citizens, and I’m very excited for all of us to be stakeholders.”

Dekalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Johnson said she is excited to know what’s coming to the Indian Creek Station.

“I’m just excited to know what’s coming to this area and what is already here. Can you just envision how this will be in a few years. I just want to say thank you to our partners, to the consultants, and to MARTA for putting this event on so that we can have community input,” she said.

The community workshop kicks off the project’s public engagement process, setting the stage for the master plan process to move forward over the next several months. The workshop offers the first opportunity to influence the master plan and will include a short presentation, discussions with the planning team, and opportunities to provide input in an open house format.

The master plan is anticipated to be completed by Summer/Fall 2023.

For more information about the project, visit www.indiancreektodplan.com.