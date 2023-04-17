The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) launches the new Breeze Mobile 2.0 app, an updated way to pay for your ride with your smartphone.

A screenshot of the new MARTA mobile app.

This new app was designed to address customer feedback during the testing of Breeze Mobile 1.0 and delivers new features to make paying fares easier. Customers may still use other Breeze fare media, including Breeze cards and tickets.

“One of the most common customer requests is a way to conveniently pay for each ride as you go, rather than having to load a card or stand in line to buy a ticket at the ticket machines,” said MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen. “This updated Breeze Mobile 2.0 app lets you pay-as-you-go. Just scan your phone on the bus or at the faregate and you’re on your way.”

In addition to purchasing tickets and products on the updated app, MARTA riders can load stored value to their Breeze Mobile 2.0 account, allowing the app to work just like a Breeze card.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD:

Open your app store and search for Breeze Mobile 2.0. Look for this icon:

• App Store: Breeze Mobile 2 on the App Store (apple.com)

• Google Play store: Breeze Mobile 2 – Apps on Google Play

Download and create a new account. Since Breeze Mobile 2.0 is a new app, everyone will need to create an account, even users of the previous Breeze Mobile 1.0 app.

HOW TO USE:

Breeze Mobile | How Do You MARTA – YouTube

The previous Breeze Mobile 1.0 app is being replaced. Customers will no longer be able to purchase any products on this app and all remaining products must be used. The Breeze Mobile 1.0 app will no longer be active after May 31.

Any customers needing assistance during this transition may contact MARTA Customer Service at custserv@itsmarta.com or 404-848-5000.

MARTA to conduct full-scale police training exercise on May 7

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Police Department is enacting a simulated full-scale training exercise on Sunday, May 7 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. at the Georgia World Congress/CNN Center MARTA station.

The exercise is designed to evaluate emergency response capabilities in the event of an actual threat to the system.

MARTA train service at the GWCC/CNN Center station will be temporarily discontinued at 10:30 p.m. on May 6. A bus bridge will be located at the Vine City and Five Points stations to shuttle patrons east and west. Regular rail service will resume on Sunday, May 7 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

This training exercise provides the opportunity for MPD, MARTA staff and other emergency response agencies to address simulated critical incidents in a real-life setting.

The Federal Transit Authority and the Department of Homeland Security require that transit agencies of MARTA’s size conduct these exercises to assess plans and response capabilities. Customers with questions about rail and bus schedules should call 404-848-5000 or visit itsmarta.com/schedules-maps.aspx.