The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a veteran’s job fair on Thursday, March 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at MARTA headquarters.

Marta is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus for Journeyman Bus Technicians and Track Maintainers.

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck.

MARTA headquarters is located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. The address is 2424 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. Check for upcoming career fairs and employment opportunities by visiting MARTA (itsmarta.com).

Open Technical Positions:

Information Technology

Cyber Security

Police

Journeyman:

Electronic Technicians

Bus and Rail Mechanics

Maintenance of Way (Electrical Power, Track, and Equipment Support)

Benefits Offered: