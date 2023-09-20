Ghanda Davis (left) and Michelle Morrison from New Georgia Project were registering people to vote at the H.E. Holmes MARTA Station Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Isaiah Singleton/The Atlanta Voice



The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) partnered with local non-profit organizations at seven rail stations for National Voter Registration Day.

Non- partisan voter registration activities were held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Five Points, College Park, H.E. Holmes, Lindbergh Center, Doraville, Kensington, and North Springs stations.

National Voter Registration Day is the nation’s largest non-partisan civic holiday dedicated to helping eligible citizens register to vote. For 14 years, MARTA has joined community partners to expand civic engagement opportunities and encourage voter registration and election participation.

Attendees at the designated MARTA stations registered to vote by presenting their state identification card or state- issued driver’s license and provided the last four digits of their Social Security number.

The Atlanta Voice went to the H.E. Holmes MARTA station to check out non-partisan voter registration activities. At the station, two members of New Georgia Project Ghanda Davis and Michelle Morrison were catching people off the train and buses to ask if they were registered to vote.

“Today is National Voters Registration Day, so we’re hitting the whole state of Georgia to get people to register to vote or updating their addresses if that has changed. This is important because you’re getting your voice heard, getting people you want to see in office and in our community whether its smaller connections or as big as the President,” Morrison said.

The New Georgia Project is a nonpartisan effort to register, civically engage, and build power with the New Georgia Majority–the large and growing population of Black, brown, young, and other historically marginalized voters in the peach state.

New Georgia Project (NGP) staff and volunteers also hit the streets to help Georgians register to vote in communities across the state—including in Albany, Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Brunswick, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah. NGP teams plan to meet potential voters where they are, from rec centers and libraries to high schools and college campuses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register online, visit https://sos.ga.gov/corporations-division-georgia-secretary-states-office