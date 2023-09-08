The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host local non-profit organizations at seven rail stations in observance of National Voter Registration Day 2023 on Tuesday Sept. 19.

Non- partisan voter registration activities will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Five Points, College Park, H.E. Holmes, Lindbergh Center, Doraville, Kensington, and North Springs stations.

National Voter Registration Day is the nation’s largest non-partisan civic holiday dedicated to helping eligible citizens register to vote. For 14 years, MARTA has joined community partners to expand civic engagement opportunities and encourage voter registration and election participation.

To register to vote during the event, attendees must present a state identification card or state- issued driver’s license or be prepared to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Organizations or agencies interested in participating this year should contact MARTA’s Senior Public Engagement Officer, Toni Thornton at tthornton@itsmarta.com. While organizations from across the state may register, please note the event is non-partisan, and activities must not endorse any campaign or candidate.

