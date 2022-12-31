With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night.

“At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t know what I could become at 18. But I knew if I continued to put in the work and I continued to reach into the game then I could be one of the greatest players to ever play this game.”

In the midst of the raucous atmosphere last night, LeBron’s mother, Gloria, and his wife Savannah were courtside.

LeBron James brings the ball up during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a layup during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Dr. Tiffany Jamison Rand, Preston Wilson and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Paramount Global, Kimberly Evans Paige pose for a photo during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Onyeka Okongwu attemps a layup during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Todd Tucker takes his seat during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker take their seats during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Trae Young attempts a lay-up during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James greets 2 Chainz after an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Bogdan Bogdanovic is guarded by Troy Brown Jr. during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Preston Wilson, Bianca Blades, Dr. Tiffany Jamison Rand and Mackenzie King pose for photos during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Dejounte Murray attempts a three point shot during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a no-look pass during the fourth quarter of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Jalen Johnson dunks the basketball during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Kandi Burruss takes her seat during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) 2 Chainz and Pea Epps take their seats during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Dr. Tiffany Jamison Rand and Mackenzie King pose for photos during the second half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James attempts a layup during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Russell Westbrook argues with referee Ben Taylor during the first half of an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James runs off of the court at State Farm Arena before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James runs onto the court at State Farm Arena to warm-up before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James runs onto the court at State Farm Arena to warm-up before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James is warming up before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James is warming up before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James runs onto the court at State Farm Arena to warm-up before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) LeBron James is warming up before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) Anthony Davis poses for a photo with a fan before an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, December 30, 2022 at State Farm Arena. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice) 1 / 31

“They’ve been with me since before this 20-year campaign started,” James said. “They’re the rock to everything that I do. To have them there tonight sitting courtside and just being a part of this journey, being here for my birthday, being here for the holidays, it’s pretty cool.”

With the loss, Atlanta falls to 17-19 on the season, losing their third game in a row and losing their seventh game out of their last eleven. Trae Young scored 29 points and added eight assists. Notably, Hawks forward John Collins was plagued by foul trouble for most of the night. He finished with seven points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Hawks have a couple of days off before a crucial west coast trip that will begin Monday against the Golden State Warriors.