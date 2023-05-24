The 19th overall prospect in Major League Baseball, Bobby Miller, exceeded expectations with his first start in The Show. He gave up only one run on four hits over five innings as his Los Angeles Dodgers silenced the Atlanta Braves 8-1 at Truist Park Tuesday night.
Former Braves right fielder Jason Heyward hit his fifth home run of the season and the Dodgers did not look back.
Meanwhile, Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider took the loss. He struck out eleven Dodgers on the night over six innings. However, he gave up five hits and two earned runs.
The difference tonight was Miller’s curveball and slider. Those two pitches kept the Braves’ bats off balance all night.
“I put all my trust in Will [Smith], he’s a great catcher,” Miller said during his postgame interview. “He called an amazing game, I didn’t shake him off once. He took me to the promise land but getting the first pitch of the game as an out really helped me settle in.”
