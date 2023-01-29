Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and Paul George scored 23 points as the Clippers held off the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 Saturday night at State Farm Arena.

Trae Young scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for Atlanta, who cut a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner 3 with 2:09 remaining. However, it was not enough as the Clippers ultimately won their fifth straight game.

When McMillan was asked if there was one thing he’d change about the roster ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, he said: “I’ll talk to them about that.”

The Atlanta Hawks shot 7-for-27 from beyond the three-point line Saturday night.

“They hit threes and we were hitting twos,” said Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. “I mean, how many more threes did they hit? They hit 12 more threes. I mean, you know the difference in 12 [threes] is what 36? That’s a big jump. I mean, we lost by seven. So I mean, you put that into consideration. We just got to get more looks obviously we got to protect three point line a little bit better.”

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, point guard Trae Young and center Clint Capela spoke to reporters regarding the game.