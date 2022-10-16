The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 55-0 on homecoming weekend. It was a ho-hum performance as Stetson Bennett completed 24-of-30 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Georgia’s offense outgained Vanderbilt’s by 429 yards. However, Kirby Smart admitted he was not looking ahead to the Florida Gators in two weeks. Smart also said he watched the waning minutes of the Tennessee Volunteers’ upset win over the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

“I’m worried about tomorrow, man,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. I’m not looking now at that run because you start looking at that run and you get caught up. I’m looking solely at one thing. It’s not Florida, not anybody else is us. And I’m going to dig and claw to get every player on our roster better.”