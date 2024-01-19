One year after announcing her highly anticipated return to the road with her ninth concert tour, Together Again, today five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee Janet Jackson reveals she will be adding 35 dates to the run, featuring a stop in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Sunday, July 21. In addition, Nelly will join Jackson on tour across all dates as her special guest.

Ms. Jackson’s Together Again 2024 Tour builds on the success of the 2023 run, the icon’s highest selling trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows and received rave reviews from fans and press. Okayplayer said “Janet has still got it, serving as our beloved sex symbol, superstar, and Queen of Pop that no one has come close to emulating.” The Chicago Tribune confirmed, “Being a performer, a showstopper, a true delight is not just what Janet Jackson does. It is who she is.” And the Boston

Globe claimed, “Jackson is a killer live act.”

Produced by Live Nation, the new leg of this tour will start in summer 2024 visiting North American arenas and amphitheaters in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more; kicking-off in Palm Desert, CA at Acrisure Arena on June 4th and wrapping up in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center on July 30th.

The Together Again Tour will offer everyone the chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for three of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, 30 years of “janet”, and 35 years of “Rhythm

Nation.” featuring her biggest chart-topping hits. In addition, fans can expect the three-time GRAMMY®️ winner and Diamond-selling Hip-Hop sensation Nelly to deliver a powerhouse performance, showcasing his greatest hits and cherished fan favorites spanning the last two decades.

Presales began on Wednesday, January 17th at 10 AM local time running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning today, Friday, January 19th at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Janet Jackson, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert ticket & more. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.