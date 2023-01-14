The Georgia Bulldogs finished the season number one and was the 12th school to win back-to-back national championships in the Associated Press poll era. Moreover, The Bulldogs have more national championships (2) than losses (1) over the past two seasons!

About a three-peat? The Bulldogs are the 3-to-1 favorite to three-peat, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are the images from the big game at SoFi Stadium!

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter of the 2023 National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and defensive lineman Bear Alexander during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo, center, celebrates after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan attempts to evade the rush by Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins during the fourth quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with the fans after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 9, 2023 at in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones, Jr celebrats with defensive back Tykee Smith (23) after sacking TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the fourth quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (No. 2) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Sedrick Van Pran and Chris Smith of the Georgia Bulldogs raise the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after beating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Freshman linebacker Jalon Walker celebrates after sacking TCU quarterback Max Duggan during the fourth quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

TCU running back Emari Demercado is tackled by No. 15 Trezmen Marshall and No. 97 Warren Brinson in the fourth quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh evades an attempted tackle by TCU defensive back Mark Curry in the first quarter of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh celebrates after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Sarah-Elizabeth Langford and Dr. Cherry Collier pose for photos before the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFiStadium on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Dr. Cherry Collier and Sarah-Elizabeth Langford pose for photos before the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFiStadium on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates winning the College Football Playoff National Championship after his team beat the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 9, 2023 at in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Mary Beth Smart embraces Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadiun on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart lifts the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy after beating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 9, 2023 at in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)