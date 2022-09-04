Quavo, Jordan Davis, number one overall pick Trayvon Walker, Eric Stokes and numerous Georgia Bulldogs alumni were on hand Saturday afternoon at the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Georgia would beat the Oregon Ducks in front of 76,490 people. Here are the images provided by Itoro N. Umontuen of The Atlanta Voice.

Rapper Quavo walks off the field after 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart waves to the fans after a victory against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trayvon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Eric Stokes of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field after the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett outruns DJ Johnson of the Oregon Ducks to the endzone during the second quarter of a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24), celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass in the first quarter of the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett scans the defense during the third quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Chairman of the Georgia Board of Regents, Sonny Perdue, and Board of Regents member Sarah-Elizabeth Langford pose for photo during the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers lifts up running back Kenny McIntosh after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Rapper Quavo watches the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell contests a pass against Crhristian Gonzalez of the Oregon Ducks during the third qurter of a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Oregon Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi speaks to defensive lineman Treven Ma’ae and defensive back Jalil tucker after a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs toward the endzone in the first quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, member of the Georgia Board of Regents, attends the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart watches play during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Vince Dooley makes a pregame appearance during his birthday ceremony at the 50 yard line inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart speaks to the fans after a victory against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh evades three Oregon Ducks defenders during a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh runs the ball during the third quarter of a college football game on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles watches the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles poses with the Old Leather Helmet after the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Carson Beck, 15, of the Georgia Bulldogs calls out victory formation during the fourth quarter of the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix throrws a pass during the second quarter of a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix slides for a first down during the third quarter of a college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell reacts after scoring a touchdown with his teammate Kendall Milton during the third qurter of a college football game against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

