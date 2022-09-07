Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, Atlanta United star Josef Martínez, and Falcons legend Roddy White took in the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets! Even though the Ramblin’ Wreck took the loss, a fun time was had by everybody!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to fans after a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta United forward Josef Martínez attends the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson defensive back Nate Wiggins takes photos with fans after a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

The 61st Mayor of Atlanta and Georgia Tech alumnus Andre Dickens attends the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson running back Will Shipley scores a touchdown during the first half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins gestures during the first half of a college football game against Clemson on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is congratulated by his teammates during the second half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White attends the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams runs with the ball during the second half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei scores a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens and Roddy White attend the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims attempts a pass against Clemson during the second half of a college football game on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton defends a pass intended for Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams during the second half of a college football game on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei runs the ball during the second half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims attemps a pass during a college football game against the Clemson Tigers on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik attempts a pass during the second half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle and Clemson University alumnus Grady Jarrett attends the 2022 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei calls signals during the first half of a college football game against Georgia Tech on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)