Jonesboro, Ga.- The mother of a man shot more than 100 times is calling for the firing of one of the law enforcement officers that was involved in her son’s death.

Monteria Robinson, standing before microphones assembled by local media outside of the Clayton County Police Department on North McDonough Street, asked a rhetorical question regarding the employment of a man indicted for the murder of her son, Jamarion Robinson. “How is that possible?,” Robinson asked in reference to the employment of Kristopher Hutchins, currently working as a SWAT trainer with the Clayton County Police Department. “

Robinson wore a brown dress and a necklace with her son’s name in gold lettering.

On October 26, 2021 Hutchins and Eric Heinz were indicted by a Fulton County grand jury on multiple charges that include felony murder and aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon, and six counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

Upon learning that Hutchins was employed by the Clayton County Police Department while awaiting trial in Fulton County, Robinson contacted the Clayton County Police Department for answers. “The Clayton County Police Department informed me late yesterday that they now moved Hutchins to a non-training administrative role,” Robinson said. “So let’s think about that for a second, how is it that rogue officers are above the law?”

Robinson asked the crowd behind her what would happen if they, average citizens, were indicted by a grand jury for the various crimes that Hutchins and Heinz, who is not employed by the Clayton County Police Department, are going to trial for. They answered in unison, “In jail.” Family members, friends and supporters of the Robinson family were wearing t-shirts that read, “Justice for Jamarion” and “Jamarion Robinson.” Some wore buttons with Robinson’s name on them, while others wore all black in solidarity.

“To be honest this is an insult to all of us out here today, it’s disrespectful to me and my family,” Robinson said.

The family wants Hutchins fired from his position with Clayton County forthwith, according to Robinson. She read a statement directed to Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts, “We the people demand that Kristpoher Hutchins is terminated from the Clayton County Police Department immediately.”

She added that if the department didn’t “meet our demands” that it would “feel the wrath of this city,” which referred to campaigning to rally voters not to re-elect Roberts and others holding political positions within the county. “Police officers are not above the law, these officers shpou;ld be in jail right now,” she said.

Clayton County has more elected officials than any other county jurisdiction in the state.

Asked how she feels about the support she has received from all involved Robinson said, “The support has been great since day one. The community has backed me and they heard my cry.”

Juan Muhammad called the fact that Hutchins remains employed by a police department, “totally unacceptable.” A home owner in Clayton County for the past 27 years, Muhammad came out to the press conference in support of Robinson. “The big concern is politically, who made the decision to allow this guy to work here,” Muhammad said. “This right here is a problem.”

A trial date for both men has been scheduled for September 12, but there’s a possibility of delays due to a case backlog in Fulton County. Robinson was shot over 110 times August 5, 2016 by more than a dozen officers that included members of the Atlanta Police Department, U.S. Marshalls and East Point Police Department. The shooting lasted three minutes, according to reports.

The Robinson family plans to hold a vigil on the anniversary of Jamarion’s death. The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at John Calhoun Park at 170 Auburn Avenue in Atlanta.