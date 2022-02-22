The state of Georgia is undoubtedly in play in 2022 and 2024. It was not lost on the mind of former University of Georgia running back and current candidate for the United States Senate, Herschel Walker.

While at a campaign stop in Dahlonega Monday night, Walker fired a shot at the American Infrastructure Plan.

“Yes, we need bridges and roads done,” Walker said. “But a lot of that money went to climate change and trees. What do trees have to do with infrastructure?”

The bill, which authorizes $100 million a year for five years under a federal grant program, also would put more efforts into tree cover for the poorest neighborhoods, where sidewalks are more rarely shaded from mature trees.

Also, a 2018 study by the U.S. Forest Service found America lost 36 million trees annually from urban and rural communities over a five-year period. That’s a 1% drop from 2009 to 2014.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock delivers a speech at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs on Monday, December 13, 2021. (Photo by: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Walker’s opponent, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, will travel to Columbus and metro Atlanta today to highlight new legislation to tackle mental health in Congress and lower gas prices. On Tuesday morning, Senator Warnock will travel to a local Columbus school to meet with school staff, students, and mental health professionals and unveil his new, robust mental health legislative package. Then, he will travel to a metro Atlanta gas station, meet with local drivers, and highlight his Gas Prices Relief Act and other legislative efforts to lower costs for Georgia families.

Senator Warnock introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act on February 9th. The goal of his legislation is reducing high gas prices and deliver economic relief to Georgians and Americans across the country by:

Suspending the 18.4 centers per gallon federal gas tax until January 1, 2023

Passing tax savings to Americans and not oil and gas companies by requiring the Secretary of the Treasury to monitor the program to ensure companies pass along savings at pump to consumers

Maintaining the integrity of the Highway Trust Fund by requiring the Department of the Treasury to make general fund transfers to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent

“Whether it’s working to ease supply chain issues, crack down on corporate greed, or cap out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, I’m committed to lowering rising costs for Georgia families,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “Hardworking Georgians being squeezed at the pump understand that every penny counts, and the Gas Prices Relief Actis my latest effort to help working and middle class families overcome the economic pressures of the pandemic, and come out on top.”

In a bit of irony, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is headed to northwest Georgia Tuesday morning to address the students at Dalton State University, Georgia’s only Hispanic-serving college, as well as meet with leaders in Rome to discuss the upgrades coming to roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water systems, and public schools across Northwest Georgia through the bipartisan infrastructure law.