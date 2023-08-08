Attending a concert or watching the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena is a source of joy for many people in Atlanta and the surrounding region. Now, the Hawks and State Farm Arena have joined forces to host their second annual “Interview Day” on Sunday, August 13 between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

The part-time job openings will offer a minimum starting salary of $16 per hour. These jobs will also offer benefits that include access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities.

“We know the incredible value local talent brings to our organization, so our purpose in hosting Interview Day is to create opportunities for our community to join our team and become an integral part of our workforce,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. “Interview Day shines light on the diverse skills and backgrounds of our local workforce, which will enhance the fan experience and build a vibrant, inclusive environment that reflects the very essence of our city.”

The Hawks and State Farm Arena promise this job fair will be unlike any other. Interview Day will also feature festival located in the arena bowl. It will include an immersive and engaging candidate experience to display the Hawks and State Farm Arena’s overall initiative, their S.M.I.L.E (Southern Hospitality, Make A Moment, Individuals Matter, Listen And Learn and Empowerment) service culture, featuring food trucks, photo opportunities and interactive games and prizes.

“Our unwavering commitment is to deliver extraordinary experiences for fans and concertgoers, ensuring every visit to our venue becomes an unforgettable moment in their lives,” said Hawks Executive Vice President and General Manager of State Farm Arena Brett Stefansson. “Through Interview Day, we hope to give future team members a memorable experience that inspires them to provide that same level of southern hospitality and excellence to our valued guests.”