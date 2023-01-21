The Atlanta Hawks continue to show off their chemistry as they defeated the New York Knicks 139-124 at State Farm Arena Friday night. Dejounte Murray scored 29 points while dishing out twelve assists. Trae Young scored 27 points while dishing out six assists.

Atlanta blew the away the Knicks with a 20-4 run as Onyeka Okongwu scored two baskets inside. The Hawks outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the period.

With the win, the Hawks have won five straight games and are now in eighth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Julius Randle led all scorers with 32 points in 33 minutes.

For Atlanta, they’ll face the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night at State Farm Arena.