Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan explains why Trae Young inbounded the ball on the final play of Saturday night’s 122-118 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks blew a 19-point lead as the Hornets outscored Atlanta 73-53 in the second half.

Hornets star LaMelo Ball did not play due left ankle soreness for the third time this season, and he also has right knee soreness. Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic did not play due to pain management with his right knee injury.