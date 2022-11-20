AJ Griffin is experiencing a wonderful magic carpet ride in his first season in the NBA. Saturday night, he made a lay-up after a sweet dish from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 124-122 in overtime at State Farm Arena.

Griffin finished with 17 points and five rebounds in thirty minutes of action.

“All glory to God! I was at the right place at the right time,” Griffin said.

Trae Young led all scorers with 33 points while dishing out 12 assists.

The Raptors led 104-95 with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter. From that point on, the Hawks began to lock down defensively and solve the riddle that is Toronto’s length inside the paint and on the perimeter. Additionally, the Hawks went on a 10-point run in a 90-second span to take a 111-109 lead on Young’s two free throws with 59 seconds to go.

“I thought our guys did a really good job of being patient came to our spots and getting the matchup we want in that overtime,” Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said.

Dejounte Murray and De’Andre Hunter each chipped in with 17 points.

“I’ll definitely say that I’m grateful for the opportunity to earn the Head Coach’s trust,” Griffin continued. I have the whole team behind me, I’ll continue to play hard. Wanting the team that supports you, to push you to rise up to the occasion. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be able to execute.”

The Hawks will travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers Monday night. Then, Atlanta will return home Wednesday night to welcome Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings to State Farm Arena.