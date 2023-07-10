The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm today announced the return of the team’s largest service initiative, a commitment to rally the community for a Million Meal Pack event on Saturday, September 9 at State Farm Arena. The organizations are seeking more than 5,000 volunteers to help assemble one million meals that will be distributed throughout the metro Atlanta area with the operational support of U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization with innovative programs designed to help feed people struggling with food insecurity. Statistics provided by the Atlanta Community Food Bank show that nearly one in nine Georgians are living with food insecurity, including one in eight children.

Beginning today, volunteer registration is open to the public at Hawks.com/mealpack. After completing a volunteer shift, they will be invited to participate in an exclusive volunteer-only celebration on State Farm Drive that will have games, refreshments, music and fun.

“The partnership between the Hawks and State Farm exemplifies our commitment to improving our community and neighbors in need,” said Steve Koonin, CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “We are excited to invite all of Atlanta to volunteer with us and help us pack one million meals as we combat food insecurity in Atlanta.”

As part of this one-day initiative, the Hawks and State Farm are asking employee and community groups, schools, churches, sororities, fraternities, and local businesses, along with individuals ages five and up to register for at least one shift on Saturday, Sept. 9. Those in attendance will be volunteering alongside influencers and notables from the worlds of sports, entertainment, government and business during a fun-filled day with music, food, performances, free swag and more, all suitable for the entire family.