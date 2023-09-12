Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Tuesday morning he will suspend the state’s excise tax on fuel in an effort to provide direct relief to families throughout the state. Kemp also announced a state of emergency regarding inflation.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, September 13 at 12:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on October 12, 2023.

“From runaway federal spending to policies that hamstring domestic energy production, all Bidenomics has done is take more money out of the pockets of the middle class,” said Governor Kemp. “While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump. Working with partners in the General Assembly, we’ll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress.”

Suspension of the gas tax will save Georgians 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

“I applaud Governor Kemp’s suspension of motor fuel taxes to keep our people and our economy moving despite Washington’s inaction on rising fuel prices,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “Georgia’s success story is no accident – it is the result of conservative policies enacted to keep Georgia the nation’s best state for business.”

According to Triple A, Georgia’s gas prices are $3.57 per gallon, which is lower than the national average of $3.83 per gallon. The average gallon of gas in Fulton County costs $3.75.