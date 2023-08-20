Friday afternoon at a conference hosted by Erick Erickson in Buckhead, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp admitted he would be willing to testify in the Fulton County RICO case against Donald J. Trump. However, during the conversation, he did not break any news.

“You know I can’t really comment on the indictment,” said Kemp. “I was subpoenaed for the special grand jury. So, you know, I’m sure I will be a witness and whatever goes forward, so I really can’t say much about the indictment.”

Governor Kemp reiterated the 2020 Presidential Election was not stolen. Tuesday, Kemp responded to Trump’s message saying “anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

Kemp recalled the November 25, 2020 lawsuit brought by Mark Meadows, one of the nineteen co-defendants in the sprawling indictment, which he was pressured to believe unfounded conspiracy theories while thumbing the electoral scale in favor of Trump.

“He was mad at me. I was not mad at him. I told him exactly what I could and couldn’t do when it came to the election, and I followed the law and the Constitution. And as I’ve said before, that’s a lot bigger than Donald Trump. It’s a lot bigger than me. It’s a lot bigger than the Republican Party,” Kemp told CNN.

Since then, Governor Kemp has had a frosty relationship with the former President. Trump has called him a “fool” and a “clown” for not agreeing to overturn the results while Kemp defended the integrity of the vote.

It’s likely Governor Kemp will be one of the star witnesses for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Like Governor Kemp before him, House Speaker Jon Burns said in a statement to the Republican caucus the future of [America] is “at stake in 2024 and that must be our focus.”

“If we expect to maintain and grow our majority – if we expect to keep Georgia the nation’s #1 state for business – if we expect to keep our state the envy of the nation, we must work together to put forward a positive vision that prepares for the bright future our children and grandchildren deserve,” said Burns.

To that end, there is zero chance that State Senator Colton Moore’s wishes of calling a special session to stop the criminal case against Trump would materialize.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.



Moore represents areas of Catoosa, Dade, Walker and Chattooga Counties in the Georgia Senate. He wants his fellow lawmakers to call an emergency session “to review the actions” of Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis. However, there is zero appetite for that to take place.

According to Georgia State Law, the General Assembly can call itself into session if it has the signatures of three-fifths of the membership of each chamber or the governor can call a convene a special session, as described in Article V of the Georgia State Constitution. The Republicans by themselves do not have the votes to force the Governor’s hand.

Besides, the Fulton County Commission establishes the budget for the District Attorney’s office, not the Georgia legislature. Moore’s tantrum has fallen on deaf ears.