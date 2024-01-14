Georgia State Representative Imani Barnes has made a quick and swift impact during her brief time as a legislator. The Democrat from Tucker has introduced legislation that would require the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) to establish a grant program for creating emergency psychiatric assessments, treatment and healing units in hospitals. This is House Bill 913, also known as the “EmPATH Georgia Act.”

“Maintaining accessible and affordable health care remains at the forefront of the General Assembly’s priorities, and with this legislation, it is my hope that we can continue to build on that foundation and establish available avenues for any and all Georgians struggling with mental health concerns and access to psychiatric care,” said Rep. Barnes. “I am eager to partner with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we work to create a therapeutic alliance and improved emergency department throughput in all hospitals throughout the state.”

Georgia State Rep. Imani Barnes, D-Tucker, and Georgia State Supreme Court Justice Verda M. Colvin, attend the annual State of the State Address inside the House Chamber at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, January 11, 2024. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

The legislation has been co-signed by the Georgia House Minority Leader, James Beverly, State Representatives Mary Margaret Oliver, Gregg Kennard, Dr. Michelle Au, and Sam Park.

According to the bill, it would provide intensive crisis treatment that shall include an evaluation by a psychiatrist within 24 hours of an individual’s admission a health care facility. Another provision in Barnes’s legislation provides services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to individuals on a voluntary and involuntary basis in a community based setting as an alternative to emergency department admission, inpatient hospitalization, and other higher levels of care.

Last year, House Bill 520 would have recruited more mental health workers, helped people who bounce between hospitals, jails and homelessness, and studied other needs. It failed to cross the finish line on Day 40 of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate version of the measure removed language that would have barred insurers from withholding certain drugs and mandated a housing plan for certain mentally ill homeless people, regardless if an individual has a criminal record.

Additionally, Barnes has introduced the “Safe Teens Act,” that would authorize local boards of education and other public school governing bodies to offer driver education as an elective course. This is formally known as House Bill 914.

“Research indicates that motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of death for young drivers aged 15 to 20,” said Rep. Barnes. “With this proposed legislation, it is my intent to ensure all young drivers in Georgia are given the opportunity to equip themselves with the necessary tools and resources to be properly educated on driver safety.”

Georgia State Representative Imani Barnes, D-Tucker, listens during the debate regarding Republican-drawn redistricting maps on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at the Georgia State Capitol. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Currently, drivers education classes are private courses in the State of Georgia ranging from $39.99 to $50.

“Young drivers are often distracted or inexperienced, thus leading to increasing reports of reckless or impaired driving,” continued Rep. Barnes. “ As a member of the House Committee on Higher Education, I am passionate about giving Georgia’s students access to all forms of education and, in this case, driver safety. It is my hope that this legislation will make Georgia’s roads safe and open doors for young drivers across the state to learn how to be safer and smarter when operating a motor vehicle on Georgia’s roads and highways.”

Barnes introduced legislation in 2023 that would have provided free breakfast and lunch programs for all public school students in this state, who qualify for reduced price meals under federal and state guidelines. Currently, families at or below 130% of the federal poverty line can receive free lunch. Families between 130% and 185% of the federal poverty line can receive a reduced-price lunch. Within these guidelines, a family with three children must earn less than $32,318 in order to receive free lunches.

This legislation was vetoed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. However, the state school board stepped in by approving $6.3 million in federal funds to support Rep. Barnes’s legislation. However, this is not law. Rep. Barnes plans to reintroduce the legislation during the 2024 session.