The beginning of a new academic year is steadily approaching and teachers and administrators are gearing up for fall semester as students soak up the final weeks of summer vacation.

The Atlanta Voice has compiled a list of first days back for the public school systems that make up greater Atlanta, per the 29-county metropolitan statistical area defined by the Office of Management and Budget:

Atlanta Public Schools

Tuesday, August 1

Barrow County School System

Tuesday, August 1

Bartow County School System

Tuesday, August 1

Buford City Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Butts County School System

Monday, July 31

Carroll County School System

Friday, August 4

Carrollton City Schools

Monday, August 14

Cherokee County School District

Tuesday, August 1

Clayton County School District

Wednesday, August 2

Cobb County School District

Tuesday, August 1

Coweta County School System

Wednesday, August 2

Dawson County School District

Friday, August 4

City Schools of Decatur

Tuesday, August 1

DeKalb County School District

Monday, August 7

Douglas County School System

Wednesday, August 2

Fayette County Public Schools

Thursday, August 3

Forsyth County Schools

Thursday, August 3



Fulton County Schools

Monday, August 7

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Haralson County School District

Wednesday, August 2

Heard County School System

Thursday, August 3

Henry County Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Jasper County Charter System

Thursday, August 10

Lamar County Schools

Friday, July 28

Marietta City Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Meriwether County School System

Wednesday, August 9

Morgan County Charter Schools

Tuesday, August 1

Newton County Schools

Tuesday, August 1

Paulding County School District

Tuesday, August 1

Pickens County School District

Tuesday, August 1 (Kindergarten, Grades 1, 5, 7, 9)

Wednesday, August 2 (All students)

Pike County Schools

Wednesday, August 9

Rockdale County Public Schools

Tuesday, August 1

Social Circle City Schools

Wednesday, August 2

Griffin-Spalding County School System

Tuesday, August 1

Walton County School District

Wednesday, August 2