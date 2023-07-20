Atlanta Public Schools will host its annual back-to-school bash inside the Georgia World Congress Center this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is open to APS students and their families, who will receive free backpacks, school supplies and educational resources in preparation for the 2023-24 academic year.

Supplies are limited to one backpack per student. Attendees are encouraged to bring an additional bag to store scholastic materials distributed at the event.

APS will host the giveaway inside halls C1 and C2 of the venue. Organizers recommend using public transportation or ride-sharing to the event, but free parking will be available for those driving inside the Georgia World Congress Center’s Yellow Lot on Northside Drive. An APS shuttle service will also be available to transport students and family members from various communities around the city to the event. A list of scheduled bus routes is posted on the Atlanta Public Schools’ website.

Pre-registration for the event is closed, but unregistered families wanting to attend may do so prior to the start of the giveaway. Those not registered are encouraged to arrive early in anticipation of a prolonged wait to get inside.

APS representatives will also register students for the upcoming school year, though only through appointments made in advance by a parent or guardian.

APS schools return from summer vacation on August 1.