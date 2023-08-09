As the anticipation builds around former President Donald J. Trump’s legal drama, a shift has taken place. CNN exclusively reported Wednesday afternoon that Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis will likely announce twelve indictments related to the electors scheme which sought to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia.

It is also likely Willis will seek racketeering and conspiracy charges as early as next Tuesday. Willis opened her case in February 2021.

Meanwhile, grand jury subpoenas have been sent out to former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, former Georgia State Representative Bee Nguyen and independent journalist George Chidi.

The case has also caught the attention of Donald J. Trump. During a Wednesday afternoon rally inside of a New Hampshire high school, Trump falsely claimed Willis had a sexual relationship with a former client, YSL Mondo, the co-founder of Young Slime Life Records, who was represented by Willis while she was a defense attorney in 2019. Moreover, the Trump team has released an ad that claimed Willis had a sexual relationship with YSL Mondo, which was false. The ad references a January 25, 2019 article in Rolling Stone which has zero mentions of any relationship outside of attorney-client privileges.

YSL Mondo is currently staring down numerous felony charges which include three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang and Terrorism and Prevention Act after the U.S. Marshals Task Force, GBI agents and Cobb County deputies searched his home and found drugs, cash and at least three guns after a warrant was issued for YSL Mondo’s arrest for missing a court date on an unrelated charge. Currently, Young Thug, the other co-founder of Young Slime Life records, is embroiled in a state RICO case that is being prosecuted by Willis.

“I guess they say that she was after a certain gang and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang or a gang member,” Trump said. “And this is a person that wants to indict me.”

Donald Trump attacked Fulton County DA Fani Willis during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. #GaPol pic.twitter.com/rONEx7vrlB — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) August 8, 2023

The ad also references a July 2022 decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that disqualified Willis from investigating then State Senator and current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’s role in the fake electors scheme. McBurney would punt those responsibilities to another prosecutor.

“An investigation of this significance, garnering the public attention it necessarily does and touching so many political nerves in our society, cannot be burdened by legitimate doubts about the District Attorney’s motives,” McBurney wrote. “The District Attorney does not have to be apolitical, but her investigations do.”

Willis hosted a fundraiser for Charlie Bailey, who was running for Lieutenant Governor in 2022.

Meanwhile, Willis has not made comments regarding the alleged comments made by Trump. However, Willis said in an email to her staff obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in coming days, weeks or months. We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any. This is business, it will never be personal.”

Georgia was mentioned forty-eight times in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment which described the former president’s attempt to defraud the United States while seeking 11,780 votes, the margin needed to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential election.

The indictment referenced events including the November 25th, 2020 lawsuit against Dominion Voting Machines and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. It also mentioned a few unindicted co-conspirators that erroneously claimed “massive voter fraud” in the Peach State.

If indicted, Trump would be facing criminal charges for the fourth time in the last five months.