NEW ORLEANS — Three-time GRAMMY award winner, Megan Thee Stallion, headlined the final night of the Essence Festival Of Culture™ concerts inside the Caesars Superdome. The final night also featured a set curated by esteemed host Angie Martinez and she brought out Salt N Pepa, Remy Ma, Trina, Eve and the first lady of the No Limit Soldiers, ‘The Biggest Mama,’ Mia X!

After the ladies performed and set the crowd on fire, Tems took the crowd on a deeply personal journey as she performed her hits, including her GRAMMY-award winning record, “Wait for U,” which features Drake and Future. Tems admitted on stage she was so humbled by the love she received during her performance.

After a considerable intermission, New Orleans own Lil Wayne stepped on the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage and ran through his hits! As a surprise, he told the crowd seated down in front, “You weren’t expecting a rapper to come out on stage!”

Next, Wizkid brought the Afrobeats vibes to the Superdome. He took the crowd on a cool and breezy journey through his discography and ended his set with “Essence,” a record he shares with Tems. It came full circle as “Essence” was performed at the ESSENCE Festival.

Lastly, Meg brought the whole weekend together in a final set which was equally joyful and empowering! The crowd hung on to her every word. Then, she brought up Janelle Monáe and fans alike to twerk on stage to the delight of the crowd and Thee Stallion alike.

DJ Spinderella kept the party going on the wheels of steel and she even performed with Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pep” Denton. That’s right: Salt-N-Pepa hit the stage too!