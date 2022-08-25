Fall 2022 Principal Advisory Council (PAC)

Established on September 17, 2016, the Principal Advisory Council (PAC) in DeKalb County School District (DCSD) was created to nurture a better understanding between parents, school employees, students, and community members; with a foundation of mutual respect’s perspectives and to share ideas for student achievement and performance.

The elected members of the Principal Advisory Council are accountable to the constituents they serve and shall:

Maintain a school-wide perspective on issues; Act as a link between the school and the community; Encourage the engagement of parents and other stakeholders within the school community; and Work to increase student achievement and performance through transparent operations and shared best practices.

The elected eleven members of the PAC work as non-compensated employees. The recommended maximum number of members is 11. The PAC has four parents/guardians of students enrolled in the school and two teachers. This is a two-year commitment.

To ensure that each council operates within the County guidelines, DCSC has seven per-planned School governance training from October to February. The PAC operates under the control and management of the DeKalb County School District. It will follow Board of Education policies and procedures. The PAC provides advice and recommendations to the school principal, the local board of education, and the local school superintendent on school climate/culture, student achievement, and community partnerships.

Currently, the candidate declaration window for the 2022-2023 PAC elections will be open through Friday, September 2, 2022. For assistance with general information about the elections process, please get in touch with Alia Summers, Coordinator III, School Governance, at schoolgovernance@dekalbschoolsga.org or (678) 656-6997.

Important Dates to Consider:

School Governance 101 Training

Dates: October 5, October 19, November 2, November 16, December 7, January 11, and February 1

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual Training Session

Fall PAC Cross-Council Meeting

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual Meeting

Spring PAC Cross-Council Meeting

Date: February 22, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual Meeting