Atlanta United fell 2-1 to FC Cincinnati Wednesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Edwin Mosquera scored his first professional goal ten minutes into the match, but Luciano Acosta scored in the 75th minute and former Atlanta United wonderkid Brandon Vazquez put Cincinnati ahead for good five minutes later.

Upon completion of the other matches, Cincinnati remained at the top of the Eastern Conference with 57 points. Atlanta United is in sixth place with 41 points.

Diego de la Torre spoke to the media after the match. Gonzalo Pineda was suspended due to picking up his third yellow card during the match against Nashville.

“No, I don’t really think that. In the first half, we played a very good game and had control of the game,” said Diego de la Torre. “I think what happened in the second half is we lost control of the game. We were playing against the first-place team in the League, and they were chasing and competing. I have to give credit to Cincinnati, because they were a very good team, but no, I don’t think it happened because of fitness levels.”

Atlanta United will travel to face FC Dallas on Saturday night. The five stripes will return home after the international break to face [presumably] Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.