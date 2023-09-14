Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Department of Education announced Dr. Lisa Herring, the former superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, will join their team as a consultant and strategic advisor. According to a release, Herring will help assist in the shaping of the department’s strategy to engage state and local officials.

“I am delighted to have Dr. Lisa Herring join us at the Department of Education, a leader whose decades of experience as a teacher and administrator will be a tremendous asset to the Biden-Harris team,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. As strategic advisor, Dr. Herring will draw upon a professional career that has spanned both rural and urban communities and teaching in both public and private schools to deepen our relationships and collaboration with state and local education leaders. Dr. Herring shares our commitment to accelerating academic recovery in our schools and empowering educators to help students of all backgrounds to find their purpose and fulfill their potential. I look forward to working with her to Raise the Bar in education for all students.”

Herring served as Birmingham Public Schools superintendent from 2017 to 2020 before taking the superintendent position in Atlanta Public Schools. Her new role as a consultant and strategic advisor will help shape the department’s strategy to engage state and local officials.

Herring became the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools in 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. APS declined to renew her contract in June 2023. Herring eventually stepped down in August. Dr. Danielle Battle would later be named to the role on an interim basis.