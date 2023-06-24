GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat announced Friday that she will embark on her first North American Arena tour this fall, “The Scarlet Tour.” The 24-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on October 31st in San Francisco, CA, includes a stop in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Sunday, November 19th, hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on December 13th in Chicago, IL.

After show stopping performances on multiple massive stages such as Coachella, The Grammy Awards, MTV’s VMA’s, The American Music Awards, The Billboard Awards and more, Doja Cat is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across North America. Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will join “The Scarlet Tour” across select dates.

Interestingly enough, The Scarlet Tour tickets will be available to fans if they register in advance at Ticketmaster through Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. Pacific. This is an effort to bypass bots and scalpers. After that, some fans will receive a presale code. A limited number of tickets will become available to the public on Friday, June 30.

Last week, Doja released her new track, “Attention” via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records to mass critical acclaim with Rolling Stone calling it “scorching.” The music video was directed and shot in Los Angeles last month by award-winning director, Tanu Muino (Harry Styles / Cardi B).