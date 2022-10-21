The Development Authority of Fulton County (DAFC) recently approved incentives for a project that removes a landfill in Boulevard Heights, a neighborhood south of the popular Grant Park. The mixed-use development plans will include 215 apartment units and 63 rental townhomes, with approximately 750 square feet of street-level commercial/retail space.

TPA Residential submitted a plan to redevelop and repurpose an impermissible landfill and blighted area into a mixed-use development located at 1104 Avondale Avenue SE. Because of the blighted conditions and remediation needed, the owner has requested funds to assist in covering the extraordinary development costs.

Additionally, the apartment units will contain 35 studios, 134 one-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units, and 2 three-bedroom unites. Additionally, 15% of the units will be designated to provide affordable housing for households earning at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) which equates to 43 affordable units and complies with the City of Atlanta’s Inclusionary Zoning requirements for properties in the BeltLine Overlay District.

The DAFC, under Chairman Michel “Marty” Turpeau, has emphasized tangible community benefits that each economic development opportunity brings. DAFC serves as a conduit bond issuer and provides tax incentives for projects that the board determines are beneficial to increasing the tax base of Fulton County, bringing new jobs to communities, and are responsive to the needs and desires of the respective neighborhoods.

“I am from Atlanta so I know what it means when neighborhoods receive quality investments and when they don’t,” said Chairman Turpeau. “We at the DAFC are making sure that the projects we incentivize are truly bringing quality development to communities.”

Jason Schwartz, a community leader of the Boulevard Heights neighborhood and a Boulevard Heights resident for the past 20 years, passionately spoke to the measure during the September 27th public meeting with DAFC board members about the impact and environmental hazards the illegal landfill had too long had on his beloved community and its neighbors.

“Our community has been desperate for any developer to help us rid our neighborhood of this environmental hazard and eyesore which has plagued us for over 40 years,” said Schwartz. “Developers have tried for years to do something on this site so we are hopeful TPA Residential will solve this decades- long burden. Our community is thankful to the Development Authority board and all government partners that came together to make this a long overdue reality.”

Schwartz also explained that a nearby property not far from this site that emitted methane into the air had ignited and injured a little girl as she was going down a slide at a park near her home. In addition to dangerous methane levels, Schwartz outlined other illegal activity associated with the property, including murder, body dumps, arson, and the theft of vehicles and other crimes.

Moreover, Chairman Turpeau commended TPA Residential for being able to go above and beyond what is legally required to remediate the site, improve connectivity, and rid the blight that this community has been dealing with for decades now.