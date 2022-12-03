Bogdan Bogdanovic played for the first time for the Atlanta Hawks since undergoing knee surgery. He had 5 points in 22 minutes. However, Dejounte Murray had 34 points and 8 assists as the Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 at State Farm Arena.

AJ Griffin had 24 points tonight as well! Trae Young (right shoulder), John Collins (sprained left ankle) and De’Andre Hunter (strained right hip) each were sidelined with injuries.

“I think we just showed how deep we are,” Murray said. “Young talent and bunch of hard-working guys. We had three key guys out, three starters, and it’s hard to win games in this league like that, especially playing a team like that that’s feeling each other. Obviously their record shows what they’ve been doing this season.”

Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks return to State Farm Arena as they take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.