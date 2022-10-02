Heading into Saturday night’s big matchup, the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves were tied for the National League East lead. In front of a sold out crowd and a national audience, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson took Mets pitcher Max Scherzer deep and the Braves walked away with a 4-2 victory.

With the win, the Braves have a one game lead with four games remaining in the season. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was asked if he could’ve imagined if this would be possible when his team was 10.5 games out of first place in June. He responded, “I don’t get ahead of myself.”

“I knew we were better than what we were on that date that you just said that we weren’t playing baseball like prior to that, like we were capable of,” Snitker said. “And there’s a lot of things I think that went into it. It was just a matter of time.”

Swanson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he hit his 24th home run.

“I just feel like I have so much room to grow, so much room to continue to get better and play better,” Swanson said. “So much more to learn. Just applying the lessons that you learned, on every second of every day.”

Kyle Wright pitched five innings, giving up seven hits and two runs, while issuing only one walk. After a thirty-pitch first inning, Wright settled in and got out of trouble. Saturday’s victory also meant Wright secured his 21st win of the season, leading the Majors. Snitker said Wright’s maturity has carried him this far and allowed him to grow into a major role for the team.

“I’ll say it again and I’ll say it next year: If he asked me it’s just leaving him down there (in the minors) all year to keep consistent work was the best thing we could ever do,” Snitker said of starting pitcher Kyle Wright. “And then I think you know, when he comes in and springboards off an unbelievable World Series outing, and I told you to remember what I saw in the spring training: a different guy, different look about how he’s going about things. And I say he’s checked a lot of boxes, I think over the course of the summer.”

Swanson has had a penchant for showing up in big moments. He’s taken Scherzer and last night’s starter, Jacob deGrom deep six separate times. However, what isn’t lost on Swanson’s mind is the fact the Braves have the talent to do great things.

“I feel like there’s been instances you know, there was one stat I saw a couple of weeks ago… They put it up on a board or whatever it was; we’d won a bunch of games and not lost a lot of games,” Swanson explained. “And at that point, Austin Riley, Matty and myself had been playing great and we were like, ‘Man, this is so awesome. We have such a great roster from top to bottom.”