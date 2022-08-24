DETROIT – Chevrolet and the National Newspaper Publishers Association concluded their sixth year of “Discover the Unexpected,” a 10-week immersive internship and scholarship program for 11 HBCU students, five within marketing and six within journalism, to explore marketing roles focused on General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future and journalism with the NNPA.

“Chevrolet is honored to continue our partnership with the NNPA for DTU, providing HBCU students professional and personal growth opportunities,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. “The fellows made an impact on our Chevy Marketing team as they navigated new experiences – including working with large corporations, virtual work environments and time management skills – and learned how to effectively convey the benefits of EVs to their local communities, all while exemplifying professionalism and passion.”

NNPA publishers across the country also hosted the six journalism fellows this summer. Students were exposed to print, broadcast, digital and photojournalism skills in addition to experiencing the Chevy Bolt EUV in person.

“The NNPA and Chevrolet partnership has been and continues to be extremely productive supporting aspiring journalists and amplifying their voices” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. “Students worked alongside our renowned publishers for an in-depth experience while understanding how to bridge the gap between traditional and new-age journalism, and we cannot wait to see how their stories change EV myths within their communities.”

During the program, students had the opportunity to create content and engaging stories about the Chevy Bolt EUV, electrification and EV adoption, allowing them to act as change agents within their local communities.

2022 DTU fellow Antonio Andrews applied to DTU because he wanted to work with EVs. “The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transition since inception,” he noted. “To be able to give insight and have access to new and innovative concepts is a dream come true.”

The 2022 DTU program was amplified by notable industry mentors and esteemed alumni. Program ambassador Terrence J, American actor, model and entertainer, accompanied the students in New Orleans as they participated in The Big Easy Bolt Race, a curated team ride-and-drive scavenger hunt to learn about electrification in addition to Black history and New Orleans culture.

“As a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University with a mass communication degree, I understand the passion and enthusiasm that HBCU students bring to the table,” said Jenkins. “I was elated to work alongside these students and provide an opportunity to connect and motivate each of them into their future careers.”

Justin Shaifer, TV host, producer and STEM advocate, returned to DTU as the fellows’ mentor for the second year, encouraging students to “take what you’re asked to do and go above and beyond to operate with excellence at every step” during the program’s closing ceremonies in Detroit. He continued, “This is a phenomenal program, and it was an honor to be a part of these incredible young professionals.”

Reflecting on how the DTU program prepared him for his career at GM, former DTU fellow and current DMAX group leader Emmanuel Dorvil explained, “My foot was on the gas pedal for my career. I had to ensure I was always prepared, whether it involved vehicle releases or increasing multicultural diversity with EV consumption. The exposure of this program sets you apart – the ability to connect with others is what we need as aspiring young professionals.”

Chevrolet awarded each fellow a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 stipend. To date, DTU has provided 49 HBCU students more than $600,000.

Learn more about the Discover the Unexpected fellowship at https://www.nnpa.org/chevydtu/. View the program content until Sept. 15, by visiting the DTU metaverse.