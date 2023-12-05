Change Church is bringing its ‘Change R Us’ holiday toy giveaway back to Gwinnett County for its second consecutive year.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the church will host its annual toy drive at its campus in Duluth, where organizers will distribute toys, bikes, gaming consoles and other electronics to children and families in need this Christmas season.

“Change R Us is an annual event hosted by Change Church to bless families in our communities who may otherwise do without at Christmas time,” said founder and senior pastor of Change Church, Dharius Daniels. “Change R Us is our way of relieving pressure for parents and providing joy to children.”

Change Church in Duluth is one of three campuses in the country and is the only location in the state of Georgia. The church’s other two campuses, both of which are located in New Jersey, began hosting the ‘Change R Us’ toy giveaway five years ago as a way to positively impact families living in the surrounding Ewing and Westampton communities. The church mobilized the Duluth campus to participate in 2022.

According to a press release, Change Church aims to assist more than 8,000 families across its three giveaways this Christmas season. The event is free and open to the community, but families are asked to RSVP beforehand by visiting the church’s website.

The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. Representatives from the church recommend guests arrive early on the morning of the event.

Change Church is located at 3080 Premiere Parkway, near the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and I-85.

