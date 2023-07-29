After losing two games against the Boston Red Sox, the Atlanta Braves looked to get back into the win column against the Milwaukee Brewers. In front of a sold out Truist Park, the Braves beat the Brew Crew 10-7 Friday night.

Collin McHugh earned the victory, his fourth of the season. Adrian Houser took the loss for the Brewers as he allowed six earned runs on eight hits over four innings. Raisel Iglesias locked it down and picked up the save, his nineteenth of the season.

Six days ago, Houser struck out ten Braves. But, the right hander has never beaten Atlanta in four tries.

The Atlanta bats have been hot all summer like the heat wave currently bashing two-thirds of the United States. Coming into tonight’s game, the Braves are +80 in home run differential which is the best in the majors. Additionally, the Braves are second in the Majors in OPS and in runs scored. Tonight, Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna went deep as Atlanta tallied fifteen hits.

“He’s one of the best third basemen in baseball,” said Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Austin Riley. “He’s a very professional hitter able to go everywhere.”

Yonito Chirinos made his debut for Atlanta after being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Chirinos gave up 4 runs in three and two-thirds innings while striking out three Brewers. Chirinos has an effective slider, sinker and splitter with the occasional four-seam fastball. He pitched to contact all night long as the Braves’ defense picked him up.

The Braves’ pitching staff has allowed 62 runs in their last 10 games while going 3-7. All the while, waiting for Max Fried, A.J. Minter, Kyle Wright, Jesse Chavez, and Nick Anderson to make their returns. With that said, the Braves are currently ten games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and three games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for the best overall record in baseball.

Saturday night, seven-game winner Bryce Elder will tote the rubber for the Braves against former Brave Julio Teheran (2-4, 3.75 ERA) for the Milwaukee Brewers.