Orlando Arcia and Marcell Ozuna hit back to back singles in the seventh inning, Matt Olson hit a no-doubter home run in the eighth inning as the Atlanta Braves put away the Seattle Mariners 6-2 in the opening game of their weekend series. Collin McHugh got the win for Atlanta while Bryce Miller took the loss for Seattle, the first for the rookie.

Miller struck out four Braves in 6 1/3 innings in a stellar outing. However, the runners on base were his responsibility.

Meanwhile, Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder gave up only two runs while scattering seven hits over six innings.

Here are the sights from tonight’s game!

Ronald Acuña Jr and Ozzie Albies high-five after a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr and Michael Harris II jog into the infield after a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies slap hands after a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ozzie Albies wears military-themed socks and cleats during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ozzie Albies hugs third base coach Ron Washington during the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Matt Olson rounds third base after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Trevor Mott throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Bryce Miller exits a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Bryce Miller stands forlornly during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Jarred Kelenic high fives his teammates after scoring a run during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr makes a leaping catch at the right field wall during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr attempts a leaping catch at the right field wall during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Collin McHugh throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

JP Crawford walks off the field during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Bryce Elder throws a pitch during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr hits a double during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Taylor Trammell strikes out during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ozzie Albies tags out Luke Kelenic during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Bryce Miller throws a pitch during the second inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Julio Rodríguez jogs off the field between innings of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Ronald Acuña Jr rounds third base during the first inning of a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

Bryce Elder throws a pitch during a Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)