In the mind of President Joe Biden, the Republican primary is all but over. In a statement, he expects to take on former President Donald Trump in the general election. Here is his statement in full:

It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms — from the right to choose to the right to vote. Our economy — which has seen the strongest recovery in the world since COVID. All are at stake. I want to thank all those who wrote my name in this evening in New Hampshire. It was a historic demonstration of commitment to our democratic process. And I want to say to all those Independents and Republicans who share our commitment to core values of our nation — our Democracy, our personal freedoms, an economy that gives everyone a fair shot — to join us as Americans. Let’s remember. We are the United States of America. And there is nothing — nothing — we can’t do if we do it together.

Biden and Harris campaign for abortion rights in Virginia

Biden was in Virginia with Vice President Harris as they rallied in favor of abortion rights. Roe vs. Wade was overturned nearly two years ago by a Conservative-led United States Supreme Court. The President had a sharp tone in Manassas.

“The person most responsible for taking away this freedom in America is Donald Trump,” Biden said.

The First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and the Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, joined the President and the Vice President. It was the first time all four individuals were on stage in months.

Abortion is also the focus of Biden’s new television advertisement featuring Dr. Austin Dennard, an OB-GYN in Texas who had to leave her state to get an abortion when she learned that her baby had a fatal condition called anencephaly.

“In Texas, you are forced to carry that pregnancy, and that is because of Donald Trump overturning Roe v. Wade,” Dennard said.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.