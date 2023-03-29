Donovan Mitchell had 44 points and Darius Garland added 27 points Tuesday night but it wasn’t enough as the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-118 at State Farm Arena.

Dejounte Murray had 29 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds as he controlled the pace for the Hawks. Atlanta is 38-38 and are currently in the 8th position in the NBA’s Eastern Conference with six games to go in the season.

“That’s one of the really great things about this game is that when the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, usually means you’re connecting,” said Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder. “And I thought that we were urgent defensively.”

The Hawks next game is Friday night at Brooklyn before returning home Sunday afternoon to face the Dallas Mavericks.