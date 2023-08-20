Atlanta will begin the season in Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Wednesday, October 25th at 7:00 PM. The traditional home day game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15, 2024 — this year against the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta will conclude its schedule on Sunday, April 14, 2024 in a road game at the Indiana Pacers.

In between, December 4th through the 9th is blocked out for the new in-season tournament.

The Atlanta Hawks teamed up with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Killer Mike for a special announcement video delivered by Papa Johns.

“I’m overjoyed with joy, and I feel like I’m behind the team.” Killer Mike said, “Atlanta’s been slept on for too long, and it’s time to shake things up and wake up the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA. We got shooters, we got defenders – what we not this season, its pretenders. We want rings and things and Magic City and Blue Flame still got the best wings. I look forward to seeing y’all this season!”

Raised in the Adamsville/Collier Heights neighborhood on the Northwest side of the city, Render made a name for himself as an activist well before he ever recorded a song. As the grandson of a union member grandfather and civil rights advocate grandmother, being socially and politically active is in his blood. Michael Render and his wife and business partner, Shana Render, opened the first S.W.A.G. Shop at State Farm Arena during the $192M renovation of the building. This four-chair barbershop overlooks the action and ensures fans are looking their freshest on gamedays.

Single game tickets will go on sale August 28th.