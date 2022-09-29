Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan talks to his team. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Before the Atlanta Hawks head to Abu Dhabi to kickoff their preseason, head coach Nate McMillan discussed his feelings after the open practice in front of 7,000 fans at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

McMillan said the reason why he wanted to hold practice at State Farm Arena was to gauge the team’s collective focus with the distractions of having the fans in attendance. Plus, McMillan wanted the newer players to get acclimated to navigating Atlanta traffic for 7:00 start, mimicking a traditional regular season schedule.

Itoro Umontuen currently serves as Managing Editor of The Atlanta Voice. Upon his arrival to the historic publication, he served as their Director of Photography. As a mixed-media journalist, Umontuen...