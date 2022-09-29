Before the Atlanta Hawks head to Abu Dhabi to kickoff their preseason, head coach Nate McMillan discussed his feelings after the open practice in front of 7,000 fans at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

McMillan said the reason why he wanted to hold practice at State Farm Arena was to gauge the team’s collective focus with the distractions of having the fans in attendance. Plus, McMillan wanted the newer players to get acclimated to navigating Atlanta traffic for 7:00 start, mimicking a traditional regular season schedule.