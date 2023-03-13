During tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chase will present a check to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation in support of Project Rebound. Brigitte Killings-Luckey, Chase’s Head of Community and Business Development for the South will present the check from Chase, and David Lee, Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, will accept the check on behalf of Project Rebound. Since the launch of the community-focused initiative in 2018, the Hawks have provided more than 20,000 pieces of sports equipment to more than 6,000 kids via the national non-profit organization, Good Sports.

The donation from Chase will help supply basketball and fitness equipment for youth programming at Title I schools and nonprofits servicing high-need communities. Participating schools and organizations will receive requested items including backpacks, basketballs, basketball shoes, towels, practice uniforms and more.

“We are grateful for the generous support the Atlanta Hawks Foundation has received from our dedicated partners at Chase and together with them, we are committed to helping young Atlanta people thrive,” said Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “This donation will increase Atlanta’s youth access to resources that build a healthy and strong future.”

Later this week in honor of Women’s History Month, the Hawks will host another clinic at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Clinics will also be held at the Atlanta Police Pal Recreation Center and Bunche Middle School.

“Our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks is centered on making an impact on our shared city. Providing resources and equipment so kids and teens can learn, play and reach their full potential reflects the values of both of our organizations,” said Killings-Luckey. “We deeply appreciate the Hawks’ partnership, vision and shared commitment in empowering the next generation and curating authentic experiences for Atlanta’s youth.”

As part of the four-part initiative, the Hawks, Chase and Good Sports are hosting four basketball clinics from February through May with select organizations. In February, the Hawks and Center Clint Capela hosted the first Project Rebound clinic at the John Lewis Invictus Academy for local youth.

“You have two major brands in Atlanta coming together to provide resources to high need communities providing financial literacy for community support and resources,” said Ladonna Murphy, Executive Director, Georgia Central East Market with Chase. “So it’s just an honor to be able to be a part of that. [The Hawks] have been great partners over the years and so we’re just really excited to be able to give back to the communities that we serve.”